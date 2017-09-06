Sen. Bob Menendez corruption and bribery trial: What to know

As Congress heads back to Washington, D.C., to tackle more legislative issues, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is facing his own trial – in court.

Menendez’s corruption trial began Wednesday in Newark, N.J. He has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of fraud and bribery, and it already got heated between the senator’s defense and the judge.

It’s the first time in nine years that a sitting U.S. senator is facing a federal bribery charge. But Menendez wasn’t in court alone; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., attended Wednesday’s proceedings to support his colleague.

Read on for more information about the upcoming trial and allegations.

What is Menendez accused of?

Menendez, 63, is accused of accepting a plethora of campaign donations, gifts and vacations from Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor. In return, Menendez allegedly used his position to lobby on behalf of Melgen’s business interests, according to prosecutors.

Melgen directed more than $750,000 in campaign contributions to entities that supported Menendez, according to the indictment, which alleges they were inducements to get Menendez to use his influence on Melgen's behalf.

Melgen also paid for Menendez and his girlfriend to stay for three nights at a Parisian hotel where rooms typically cost about $1,500 per night and allowed the senator the use of his private jet, according to prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Menendez “sold his office for a lifestyle that he couldn’t afford.”

Prosecutors have also said “email exchanges” would prove “Menendez’s considerable efforts to pressure the Executive Branch on Melgen’s behalf.”

The indictment also alleges Menendez pressured State Department officials to give visas to three young women described as Melgen's girlfriends.

He also helped Melgen out during a dispute with Medicare over his billing practices, according to prosecutors, and arranged a call with his friend and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services director.

What is the senator’s defense?

Both Menendez and Melgen have pleaded not guilty – and Menendez has vehemently denied the accusations against him.

Defense lawyers have argued that the trips were nothing more than friends vacationing together.

An emotional Menendez maintained his innocence as he arrived at the federal courthouse Wednesday.

“I do believe we’ll be exonerated. I did nothing wrong, and I did nothing illegal.” - Sen. Bob Menendez

“Not once have I dishonored my public office,” he said.

Menendez also took time to thank his children for attending the trial with him.

During opening statements Wednesday, Menendez’s attorney maintained that the government has no evidence of a bribery arrangement between Menendez and Melgen. Instead, attorney Abbe Lowell maintained that Menendez simply did “what 535 members of Congress do all the time” in meeting with government officials on policy issues.

Defense attorney Raymond Brown got into a spat with U.S. District Court Judge William H. Walls when he accused the judge of being “extremely prejudicial to the defense” with his language when he rejected Menendez’s request that the trial be recessed during critical votes in the Senate.

Walls denied the request, stating that Menendez’s job should not be treated any differently than that of an orthopedic surgeon, construction worker, cab driver or businessman.

Walls told Brown to “shut up for a moment” Wednesday as the two sparred.

Menendez is up for reelection next year. He was selected to replace former Gov. Jon Corzine, D-N.J., in the Senate in 2005.

Is there anything else to know about Salomon Melgen?

Melgen, 63, was convicted of 67 counts of health care fraud four months ago in what the Palm Beach Post called one of the biggest Medicare fraud cases in the U.S.

During that case, prosecutors argued that Melgen robbed Medicare of as much as $105 million, according to the newspaper. His sentencing has been delayed until after this trial.

Melgen was born in the Dominican Republic, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Aside from Menendez, Melgen has given significant amounts of money to a variety of Democratic lawmakers, including former Florida Rep. Joe Garcia and Minnesota Rep. Amy Klobuchar, according to public records.

Klobuchar’s office said in 2015 that she would return campaign contributions from both Menendez and Melgen.

What happens if Menendez is convicted?

If Menendez is convicted and goes to prison, Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., would pick a replacement.

That prospect is troublesome for Democrats who fear that Christie would pick a Republican to fill the Senate seat – giving the GOP an additional edge for legislative fights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.