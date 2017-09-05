What is Verrit? Media arm touted by Clinton offers pro-Hillary 'sanctuary'

Most people had never even heard of the left-wing meme-maker until Hillary Clinton gave her stamp of approval over the weekend.

“I'm excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million!” Clinton tweeted Sunday. “Will you join me and sign up too?”

So what, exactly, is Verrit?

The creation of former Clinton aide Peter Daou, the website brands itself as “media for the 65.8 million”— as in the 65,853,516 people who voted for Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Helping explain why Clinton might endorse this message, the site is decidedly pro-Hillary -- and against the Trump administration. And for those who share those views, the site essentially offers ready-made social media memes (called "Verrit cards") for the casual user to tweet or Facebook.

In a post at the top of the website, Daou writes that Verrit’s purpose is to provide a “sanctuary in a chaotic media environment” for Clinton voters distraught over Donald Trump’s election as president.

Examples of recent meme headlines: “The Republican Party Is Harmful to America’s Children,” “Democrats Face Voter Suppression, Gerrymandering, Rightwing Media,” and “Equal Pay for Women of Color Is Still Centuries Away.”

The sudden attention has come with downsides. Since Clinton touted Verrit, Daou said hackers have attacked the site.

“Hillary Clinton endorsed @Verrit, our new media platform, an hour ago and we've already been subjected to a denial-of-service attack,” he tweeted Sunday.

Conservative bloggers also have mocked Daou over the project.

“His approach to Hillary could best be described as that of a devoted fanboy,” John Sexton of HotAir.com wrote. “If Hillary was a fictional character, he would be the guy who owned every action figure in mint condition (still in the original package).”

“I have no idea why anybody would want this service, or if it even qualifies as a service,” blogger Jim Treacher of the Daily Caller wrote. “But Mr. Daou seems like a lost soul who’s trying to find some purpose in his life ever since Hillary Clinton lost, so maybe this will give him some comfort.”

The website is unapologetically pro-Clinton and still holds a grudge against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for challenging Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.

“We are now discovering more about the harmful aftermath of Bernie Sanders’s negative campaigning: More than 20% of Sanders voters did not vote for Hillary Clinton in the general election,” Daou writes in a recent post.

The website launched in June but didn’t get much attention until Clinton’s endorsement Sunday.

In his post introducing the site, Daou portrays Clinton’s voters, and his target audience, as victims in need of an online safe space.

“With the essence of American democracy at stake, 65.8 million people saw through the lies and smears and made a wise, patriotic choice,” he said. “But they continue to be marginalized and harassed.”