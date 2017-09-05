Menendez corruption and bribery trial to begin: What to know

As Congress heads back to Washington, D.C., to tackle more legislative issues, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., will face his own trial – in court.

Menendez’s corruption trial is slated to begin Wednesday in Newark, N.J. He has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of fraud and bribery.

It’s the first time in nine years that a sitting U.S. senator is facing a federal bribery charge.

Read on for more information about the upcoming trial and allegations.

What is Menendez accused of?

Menendez, 63, is accused of accepting a plethora of campaign donations, gifts and vacations from Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor. In return, Menendez allegedly used his position to lobby on behalf of Melgen’s business interests, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors argued that Melgen gave approximately $750,000 to Menendez’s campaigns and committees and allowed the senator use of his private jet. Melgen also paid for Menendez and his girlfriend to stay for three nights at a Parisian hotel where rooms typically cost about $1,500 per night, according to prosecutors.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

“Menendez enjoyed these flights and vacations free of charge,” prosecutors alleged. “But, in a scheme to hide the trips from public view and keep the corrupt pact secret, Menendez mentioned nothing of the gifts on his annual financial disclosure form.”

Prosecutors also said “email exchanges” would prove “Menendez’s considerable efforts to pressure the Executive Branch on Melgen’s behalf.”

TRIAL THREATENS TO SIDELINE SENATOR JUST AS DEMS PLOT TRUMP RESISTANCE

Included in those actions, prosecutors said, Menendez helped Melgen obtain visas for his girlfriends to visit the U.S. He also helped Melgen out during a dispute with Medicare over his billing practices, according to prosecutors, and arranged a call with his friend and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services director.

What is the senator’s defense?

Both Menendez and Melgen have pleaded not guilty – and Menendez has denied the accusations against him.

Defense lawyers have argued that the trips were nothing more than friends vacationing together.

“These allegations are false, and I’m confident they will be proven false,” Menendez said when he was officially indicted in 2015.

JUDGE: SEN. MENENDEZ MUST FACE CORRUPTION CHARGE IN COURT

“I am looking forward to finally having the opportunity to seek exoneration,” Menendez said recently. “I do believe we’ll be exonerated. I did nothing wrong, and I did nothing illegal.”

“I do believe we’ll be exonerated. I did nothing wrong, and I did nothing illegal.” - Sen. Bob Menendez

Menendez is up for reelection next year. He was selected to replace former Gov. Jon Corzine, D-N.J., in the Senate in 2005.

What has already happened regarding the trial?

Menendez was denied last week a request to schedule his trial around critical Senate votes.

Federal Judge William Walls denied the request, saying that Menendez is not different from any other defendant with a job. He also stated that Menendez does have a right to be absent from the trial.

"If the motion had been made by a defendant orthopedic surgeon who asked the Court to recess to accommodate her operating room schedule, it would be denied," Walls wrote. "So too would the motion be denied if made by a construction worker who sought trial schedule adjustment so that he could go to work on a building project. And if a college professor sought recess of the trial to meet his lecture appointments, his motion would likewise be denied."

In filing the request for scheduling consideration, Menendez's lawyers mentioned potential votes in September on raising the federal debt limit and approving a spending deal to avoid a government shutdown. They noted that Menendez doesn't set the voting schedule in Washington and argued that he has a right to be at his trial and a constitutional duty to be in Washington to vote as a legislator. They said the senator was "situated differently from most other defendants."

MENENDEZ TRIAL OUTCOME COULD SHIFT BALANCE OF POWER IN SENATE

"But so are the duties of the radio repairman, the cab driver, and the businessman," the judge wrote. "Yet none would claim the right to dictate the schedule of their own criminal trial."

Is there anything else to know about Salomon Melgen?

Melgen, 63, was convicted of 67 counts of health care fraud four months ago in what the Palm Beach Post called one of the biggest Medicare fraud cases in the U.S.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

During that case, prosecutors argued that Melgen robbed Medicare of as much as $105 million, according to the newspaper.

Melgen was born in the Dominican Republic, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Aside from Menendez, Melgen has given significant amounts of money to a variety of Democratic lawmakers, including former Florida Rep. Joe Garcia and Minnesota Rep. Amy Klobuchar, according to public records.

APPEALS COURT RULES AGAINST MENENDEZ, WON'T THROW OUT CORRUPTION CASE

Klobuchar’s office said in 2015 that she would return campaign contributions from both Menendez and Melgen.

What happens if Menendez is convicted?

If Menendez is convicted and goes to prison, Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., would pick a replacement.

That prospect is troublesome for Democrats who fear that Christie would pick a Republican to fulfill the Senate seat – giving the GOP an additional edge for legislative fights.

While Menendez’s approval rating rose from May to June, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, 44 percent of poll responders said he didn’t deserve to be reelected compared to 31 percent who said he did.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.