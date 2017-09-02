DOJ: No evidence Trump Tower was wiretapped

The Department of Justice said in a court filing Friday it has no evidence that former President Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower, despite President Trump’s assertions.

The statement was made in a Friday court filing related to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by American Oversight, a liberal watchdog organization founded by former Obama administration officials.

“Both the FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described the March 4, 2017 tweets,” the DOJ wrote in the court filing, obtained by Fox News.

In March, the president accused the former president of secretly wiretapping the building in New York City where he lived and worked.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory,” the president tweeted. “Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Obama, through a spokesman, has denied wiretapping Trump’s building.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis said in March "neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

During a congressional hearing in March, then-FBI director James Comey said he knew of no evidence Trump Tower was wiretapped.

"With respect to the president’s tweets," Comey said, "I have no information that supports those tweets. We have looked carefully inside the FBI."

In its filing on Friday, the DOJ said the FBI confirmed it didn’t have such records “by consulting with personnel knowledgeable about Director Comey’s statements and the surveillance activities of the FBI.”

Citing the filing, the liberal organization accused the president of lying.

“The FBI and Department of Justice have now sided with former Director Comey and confirmed in writing that President Trump lied when he tweeted that former President Obama ‘wiretapped’ him at Trump Tower,” American Oversight executive director Austin Evers said in a statement.

In March, House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said members of the intelligence community "incidentally collected" communications from the Trump transition team during legal surveillance operations of foreign targets.

But Nunes said he was unsure whether the surveillance occurred at Trump Tower -- as the president has suggested.

Trump reacted by saying he felt “somewhat” vindicated by Nunes’ comments.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas, Lillian LeCroy and Cody Derespina contributed to this report.