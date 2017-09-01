Trump says John Kelly doing ‘great job’ as chief of staff

President Trump took to Twitter early Friday praising his new Chief of Staff John Kelly after just four weeks on the job.

“General John Kelly is doing a great job as Chief of Staff. I could not be happier or more impressed –and this Administration continues to…get things done at a record clip,” Trump tweeted. “Many big decisions to be made over the coming days and weeks. AMERICA FIRST!”

The president in late July named Kelly, who at the time was serving as secretary of Homeland Security, to replace Reince Priebus as chief of staff amid a series of White House shakeups.

Since then, Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, has sought to impose order on the day-to-day operations at the White House. This has fueled press reports as recently as Friday that efforts to restrict access and screen visitors and callers have at times frustrated the president.

Trump, though, has touted the “fantastic” work Kelly is doing at the White House.

It is unclear which specific “big decisions” Trump was referring to in Friday's tweet, but the White House has a full plate of agenda items. The president, as early as Friday, could announce plans to end the Obama administration’s “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” or DACA, program—though the White House suggested Thursday that the program was still “under review.”

“A final decision on that front has not been made, and when it is, we will certainly inform everybody in this room,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

The administration also is urging Congress to approve and provide billions for initial recovery efforts related to the damage from Hurricane Harvey, affecting areas in Texas and Louisiana.

And with Congress getting back to work after their August recess, lawmakers and the president will have to work together on a new spending package as well as an increase in the debt ceiling -- and Trump's call for tax reform.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

