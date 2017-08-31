Video shows car bursting out of woods, toward Trump motorcade

A newly posted YouTube video reportedly shows a mysterious white car bursting out of a wooded area and heading toward President Trump’s motorcade during his visit to Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday.

The video shows the vehicle emerging from the woods, running through a ditch and then appearing to stop, all as the motorcade drives by.

“Look at the car that just came out of the woods,” a man shouts in the video. “That car right there just drove out of the woods.”

According to KYTV, the car had a brakes failure. Police reportedly said the driver, who was unharmed, lost control of the vehicle in the incident.