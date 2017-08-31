Trump expected to announce end to Obama-era DACA, official says

President Trump, as early as Friday, is expected to announce plans to end the Obama administration program that gave a deportation reprieve to hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants, a senior administration official told Fox News.

Trump promised to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, during the presidential campaign -- but since taking office had left the door open to preserving parts of it.

According to the official, Trump is expected to announce the program's end but will allow so-called “dreamers” currently in the program to stay in the U.S. until their work permits expire – which, for some, could be as long as two years.

The program, also known as DACA, was formed through executive order by then-President Barack Obama in 2012 and allows for certain people who came to the U.S. illegally as minors to be protected from immediate deportation.

Recipients are able to request “consideration of deferred action” for a period of two years which is subject to renewal.

WHAT IS DACA AND WHY WOULD TRUMP DISMANTLE IT?

The plan to allow DACA to lapse already has buy-in from conservative groups that want the president to end the program.

“Our position has been that President Trump should allow DACA to lapse,” Ira Mehlman from the Federation for American Immigration Reform told Fox News. “As people's two-year deferments and work authorization expire they should not be renewed.”

In an interview with ABC News this spring, the president earlier suggested he might not entirely do away with DACA.

“They shouldn’t be very worried,” Trump said of the young people in the program. “I do have a big heart.”

