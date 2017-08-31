Sean Spicer sends last email to White House staff as he departs

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation on July 21 but notably said that he would continue to serve in the White House through August. As the end of the month approached on Thursday, Spicer sent a final email to White House staff, noting that his role working for President Trump had been the “honor of a lifetime.”

“I especially want to thank the President and the First Lady for their support during my tenure and for giving me this opportunity. Walking into the White House every day is a privilege that few in our country experience and I am grateful for it,” Spicer wrote.

FORMER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS, FROM BANNON TO COMEY

Spicer, who sparred frequently with the media, credited the support he had during his time behind the podium in the White House briefing room.

“I would not have been able to [do] my job without the amazing team the President has assembled, especially the dedicated members of the communications, digital and press teams,” Spicer said. “I also am eternally grateful to the countless additional staffers who support the White House daily -- including the service members of White House Military Office, the Secret Service, the Residence Staff, and so many other talented individuals.”

He added, “As I sign off this email address for a final time, I want to say thanks. I am proud to have worked with each and every one of you.”

Spicer resigned following the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as the White House’s communications director -- but Scaramucci would last only 10 days in the role before being removed on the recommendation of newly installed Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was announced as Spicer's replacement.

Fox News’ Serafin Gomez contributed to this report.