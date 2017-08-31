RNC chief of staff leaves to join US Chamber of Commerce

Republican National Committee Chief of Staff Sara Armstrong has left that position after just over seven months to join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

In a statement released Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce Armstrong had been hired as vice president for political affairs and federation relations to help the group prepare for the 2018 midterm elections.

"Never has the voice of business been more important than today,” said Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Donohue. “With Sara, Scott [Reed], and Rob [Engstrom] leading our political program, we’re assured the Chamber’s voice will be heard and voters will learn where candidates stand on issues impacting free enterprise."

Armstrong was named RNC chief of staff in January after serving as CEO of President Donald Trump's inauguration committee. She had held various jobs at the RNC since 2009 and previously worked in the George W. Bush administration. She was also vice president of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

"It’s been an honor to have served at the RNC and I’m forever thankful to have worked with so many top-notch professionals," Armstrong said in a statement to Politico, which first reported her departure. "The RNC is in a strong position thanks to record fundraising and I’m confident they will be successful moving forward as they work to support the White House and elect Republicans up-and-down the ballot."

The RNC had undergone severe turnover after last year's election, with several committee staffers moving over to the White House. An RNC official told Fox News that Armstrong had grown the staff at committee headquarters to more than 200 from a few dozen in the months since Trump took office.

The official added that McDaniel had begun the search to replace Armstrong, but no names had been discussed.