Fox News Poll: To detach or stay connected -- the vacation dilemma

As the summer comes to a close, many Americans will take a final get-away.

The latest Fox News Poll asks folks how they handle their inbox while on vacation: do they check and answer email every day or completely disconnect and dig out from the pile when they return?

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The answer? Wait for it … Split!

On the two approaches, 45 percent prefer keeping up with email every day, while almost as many, 40 percent, let it pile up for when they return. Another 12 percent either don’t use email or don’t go on vacation.

READ THE FULL RESULTS FROM THE FOX NEWS POLL.

Here’s how that breaks down among groups:

- Men are more likely to check their email (46 percent) than wait to get back (36 percent), while women split on the issue (44-43).

- Who would have thought millennials would be the ones unplugging? It turns out, millennials are the most likely to plan to dig out from under after a vacation (45 percent), compared to 39 percent of Gen Xers and 38 percent of baby boomers.

- Westerners (53 percent) expect to check their email more than Midwesterners (44 percent), Southerners (43 percent) and Northeasterners (41 percent).

Related Image Expand / Collapse

- Those with a college degree (55 percent) are more likely than those without (37 percent) to keep up with email.

Pollpourri

Voters may have extra pep in their step heading into the Labor Day weekend, as more feel positive about the economy these days than have in over a decade. Thirty-six percent say it is either in “excellent” (6 percent) or “good” (30 percent) shape.

And of all the issues tested, they give President Donald Trump his highest approval rating on the economy: 49 percent approve vs. 43 percent disapprove.

The Fox News poll is based on landline and cellphone interviews with 1,006 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide and was conducted under the joint direction of Anderson Robbins Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) from August 27-29, 2017. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.