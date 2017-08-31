CNN's Fareed Zakaria: Trump won because of rebellion from 'the white working man'

CNN host Fareed Zakaria explained how President Donald Trump rose to power on "New Day" Monday morning.

"The election of Donald Trump is really a kind of class rebellion against people like us, educated professionals who live in cities, who have cosmopolitan views about things," Zakaria said.

Zakaria also blamed racism and diversity on Trump's rise.

"A real sense of cultural alienation, older, white, noncollege education Americans have, a sense that their country is changing because of immigrants. Because maybe blacks are rising up to a central place in society, because gays being afforded equal rights. Because of, frankly, working women. Everybody is muscling in on the territory that the white working man had," Zakaria said.

