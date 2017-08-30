What is DACA and why would Trump dismantle it?

President Donald Trump is expected to soon make a decision on a program that, in part, allows for thousands of young illegal immigrants to remain in the country.

Young immigrants and immigration advocates are bracing for the possibility that Trump will dismantle the issuance of new work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program – a move that would effectively phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation and given them the ability to work in the U.S.

The DACA program was a crucial and controversial part of the 2016 presidential election – and Trump himself hasn't provided voters with a conclusive stance.

Read on for a look at how the DACA program works and why Trump could disband it.

What is the DACA program?

The DACA program was formed through executive order by former President Barack Obama in 2012 and allows for certain people who come to the U.S. illegally as minors protection from immediate deportation. Recipients are able to request “consideration of deferred action” for a period of two years which is subject to renewal.

“Deferred action is a use of prosecutorial discretion to defer removal action against an individual for a certain period of time,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services states. “Deferred action does not provide lawful status.”

Individuals are able to request DACA status if they were under the age of 31 on June 15, 2012, came to the U.S. before turning 16 and have continuously lived in the country since June 15, 2007.

Individuals must also have a high school diploma, GED certification, been honorably discharged from the military or still be in school. Recipients cannot have a criminal record.

It does not provide “legal status.”

How many people are affected by DACA?

Nearly 800,000 undocumented youth are under the program's umbrella.

And, thousands of people could lose their jobs should Trump decide to phase out the DACA program, according to a recent study by the left-leaning think tank, the Center for American Progress.

Nearly 2,000 leaders have signed onto a letter asking Trump to protect the so-called Dreamers, including eight governors.

“As leaders of communities across the country – individuals and institutions that have seen these young people grow up in our communities – we recognize how they have enriched and strengthened our cities, states, schools, businesses, congregations and families,” the letter said.

Why would Trump dismantle it?

The Trump administration has a deadline of Sept. 5 to make a decision on DACA – imposed by some Republican state lawmakers who hope to force the president’s hand in discontinuing the program.

During the presidential campaign, Trump referred to the DACA program as “illegal amnesty.” However, since he became president, he’s alluded that he doesn’t know if he’ll strongly oppose the program and told the Associated Press in April that DACA recipients could “rest easy.”

Republicans – and some Democrats – opposed Obama’s order from the start as a perceived overreach of executive power.

“The point here is … the president does not have the authority to waive immigration law, nor does he have the authority to create it out of thin air,” Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said at the time.

King has remained a stalwart Republican against the program; he suggested earlier this week that DACA recipients should turn their parents into federal immigration authorities.

Trump is said to be weighing multiple options for the future of DACA, White House sources told Fox News.

One thing to consider – should he decide to end the program, it could put a wrench in his other immigration plans, including securing the border wall, Capitol Hill aides told the Washington Examiner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.