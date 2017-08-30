Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas Paul Manafort's spokesman

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the spokesman for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, demanding records related to his work for Manafort and seeking his testimony before a federal grand jury, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Jason Maloni was served Monday night with a subpoena seeking all records related to his work for Manafort since 2010. Maloni has represented the longtime political consultant only since March, so it wasn’t clear why the subpoena extends back that far.

Maloni, who is president of his own public relations firm—JadeRoq, based in Bethesda, Md.—was told to turn over the records to prosecutors and to appear soon before a federal grand jury in Washington, the person said.

In a statement, Maloni said he “would like to get the advice of counsel before commenting publicly” on the matter.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller’s office, declined to comment.

CNN first reported that Meuller had subpoenaed Maloni. The network also reported that a former lawyer for Manafort, Melissa Laurenza, had received a subpoena. Laurenza couldn’t be reached for comment.

Maloni’s subpoena was served about a month after federal agents working with Mr. Mueller raided one of Manafort’s homes pursuant to a search warrant. That warrant was served on July 26 at Manafort’s residence in Alexandria, Va., seeking documents and other material tied to foreign bank accounts and tax matters, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Click for more from The Wall Street Journal