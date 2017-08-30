McCain to return to Senate after undergoing chemotherapy

Just days after undergoing his first round of chemotherapy, Arizona Sen. John McCain is expected to return to Washington next week when the Senate reconvenes.



“Senator McCain will return to the U.S. Senate next week as Congress begins a new legislative session and looks forward to continuing his work for the people of Arizona and the nation,” the Republican’s office said in a Wednesday statement.

McCain, who recently was diagnosed with brain cancer, has been home in Arizona during the August recess. He's tweeted photos of himself hiking and grilling with friends and family.

JOHN MCCAIN HAS BRAIN TUMOR, HOSPITAL SAYS



Returning to the Capitol, McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is expected to lead the debate on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a key priority for him.

It also has political implications: McCain’s return gives Republicans all 52 of their senators as they debate the NDAA, the debt ceiling, a government funding extension beyond September 30th and a tax reform package.

On Aug. 18, the senator’s daughter, “Outnumbered” co-host Meghan McCain, tweeted that her father “completed first round radiation/chemo.”

“His resilience & strength is incredible,” she said. “Fight goes on, here's to small wins.”

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.

