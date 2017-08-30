Industry group to provide relief to gun dealers in path of Hurricane Harvey

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced on Monday it will make disaster relief funds available to members whose gun-related businesses were affected by the unprecedented flooding in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

"We want our member companies to know that their trade association stands with them in these difficult times, and that this assistance is another benefit of membership," Chris Dolnack, NSSF senior vice president, said in a statement. "This is in keeping with the monetary relief we provided our members in the Northeast after Hurricane Sandy wreaked her havoc in 2012, and to those in the Southeast following Hurricane Matthew in 2016."

The NSSF's board of governors approved making dedicated aid available for members who have experienced damage as the result of the high winds or flooding associated with Hurricane Harvey. The funds will be made available for affected gun-related businesses with the goal of paying for critical and immediate expenses so they can get back to work as soon as possible.

NSSF spokesman Michael Bazinet told the Washington Free Beacon the group doesn't know how many of its members might have been affected by the storm thus far but the number is likely high.

