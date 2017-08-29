Donald Trump Jr. agrees to private interview with Senate Judiciary Committee

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to be interviewed in private by the Senate Judiciary Committee, as lawmakers have pushed for the president’s son to discuss Russia’s attempted meddling in the presidential race, Fox News has confirmed.

It wasn’t immediately clear what day the interview will take place, though Fox News has learned it could come as early as September.

Lawmakers have wanted to hear from Trump Jr. ever since word of his June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney over possible damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton emerged.

Democrats have pointed to the meeting to argue collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The Trump campaign has denied the accusation.

In July, the Judiciary Committee called on Trump Jr. to testify about Russia’s attempted meddling in the presidential race. But the president's son, along with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, made a deal with the committee to avoid an open hearing, paving the way for this transcribed interview.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.

