Clinton announces 'Hillary Clinton Live' book tour in 15 cities this fall

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be back in the spotlight this fall for a big-ticket tour to promote her upcoming book What Happened.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, announced Monday that she will go on a "Hillary Clinton Live" tour through 15 cities, including stops through many states she lost last November, the Daily Mail reported.

Promotional materials for her first stop, at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., promises Clinton plans to "let loose" and tell her audience a "personal, raw, detailed, and surprisingly funny story" of her election loss and recovery.

The website promoting the tour, HillaryClintonBookTour.com, features a quote from Clinton too.

"In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I've often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net," Clinton said. "Now I'm letting my guard down," she pledged.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 18, six days after the book is set to be released, and will continue through mid-December, reaching states that helped lead to her election loss like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, according to the Daily Mail.

Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon.