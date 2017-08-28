President Trump will travel to storm-ravaged Texas on Tuesday, the White House said.

It was not immediately clear when he will arrive or which areas he will tour.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know. We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Sunday.

The president had tweeted earlier in the day that he would visit the Texas Gulf Coast “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety.”

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert told ABC, “The president wants to go to show his support. He doesn’t want to go to get in the way, and he’s been very clear about that.”

Trump noted the historic proportions of the disaster several times on Twitter.

“Wow — Now experts are calling Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well!” he wrote.

