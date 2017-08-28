Bush family says their 'hearts are in Houston'; announce aid donations

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush on Monday expressed their support for Houstonians affected by the "catastrophic" flooding brought in by Tropical Storm Harvey and announced they will be donating money to help the victims.

"Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey, and truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers -- Points of Light all -- who are answering the call to help their neighbors," George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush said in a statement Monday morning.

"We salute them, the first responders, and the local elected officials for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild," the statement continued.

George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush also released a statement shortly after announcing they will be donating to several organizations to help aid Harvey recovery efforts.

"Laura and I are pleased to donate to Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. We hope our fellow citizens will join us in giving to these groups and others that are making a difference on the ground. We are proud of the people of Texas for showing the resilience and compassion of our state, and we pray for their safety and well-being," they said.

The Bush family has called Texas their home since the late 1940s, when Bush senior moved to the state after graduating Yale University. He served as a Texas congressman before becoming the 41st president. The younger Bush also grew up in Texas.

Harvey brought "unprecedented" flooding to Texas, with rainwater totals exceeding 24 inches as of Monday. More than 2,000 people have been rescued in Houston.