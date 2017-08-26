Trump monitors Harvey from Camp David, praises government response

President Trump said Saturday that he's closely monitoring Hurricane Harvey as it moves deeper into Texas and praised the government’s response to the powerful storm and its potential for deadly flooding.

“Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey from Camp David,” Trump tweeted. “We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!”

Harvey, which had been a Category 4 hurricane late Friday before being downgraded Saturday to Category 1, began moving to the northwest. The storm, the biggest in a decade to hit the U.S. mainland, was producing heavy rain and 80 mph winds.

“We have fantastic people on the ground, got there long before #Harvey. So far, so good!” Trump said.

In the same tweet, he also told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that he got the Iowa Republican’s message “loud and clear,” a reference to Grassley’s warning Trump on Friday not to repeat the mistake of President Bush in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina.

The president earlier in the morning praised Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long.

“You are doing a great job - the world is watching! Be safe.” Trump tweeted.