Former Trump administration officials, from Bannon to Comey

Sebastian Gorka, President Donald Trump's deputy assistant, left his position Friday, the White House confirmed, adding that Gorka did not resign but confirmed he "no longer works" at the White House. The former Breitbart editor is the latest high-level staffer to leave the administration.

Here’s a running list of those who have left the Trump administration.

Sally Yates

Taking over as acting attorney general following the departure of Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates was removed from her position on January 30.

Yates refused to enforce Trump’s controversial travel ban and issued a memo to the Justice Department not to defend the executive order.

Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn, Trump’s embattled national security adviser, resigned on February 13 after it was revealed that he apparently lied about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador.

“I have nothing to be ashamed for and everything to be proud of,” Flynn told Fox News at the time.

Preet Bharara

Manhattan federal prosecutor Preet Bharara was fired on March 11 after he declined to willingly resign from his job.

The Justice Department said in March that attorneys general who were holdovers from the Obama administration needed to resign. Bharara refused to do so.

“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired,” Bharara tweeted. “Being the US Attorney in [the Southern District of New York] will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.”

Katie Walsh

Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh resigned on March 30 after a Trump-backed health care bill failed to make it through the House, according to The Associated Press.

She left the White House to join the pro-Trump nonprofit America First Policies.

Walsh came to the White House after serving in the Republican National Committee under then-chairman Reince Priebus, who is currently the White House chief of staff.

James Comey

Trump abruptly fired Comey in a brief letter on May 9, saying that Comey could not “effectively lead” the bureau any longer.

Trump repeatedly criticized Comey’s handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s personal email server, and Comey said after his firing that he felt uncomfortable by comments Trump made about the F.B.I.’s investigation into Flynn.

Comey reportedly was speaking to employees in Los Angeles when news of his ousting came across the television. At the time, according to reports, Comey thought it was a prank.

Michael Dubke

While former White House Communications Director Michael Dubke tendered his resignation quietly on May 18, he stayed on with the administration until after the president’s first foreign trip.

He said that he resigned due to “personal” reasons.

Walter Shaub

Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub Jr. announced on July 6 that he was resigning from his job after clashing with Trump. His final date in office was July 19.

In his position, Shaub was often at odds with the Trump administration, particularly when it came to Trump’s business dealings.

Shaub joined the Campaign Legal Center, an organization in Washington that mostly focuses on violations of campaign finance law.

Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s job isn’t officially over yet, but it will be soon.

After the hiring of White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Spicer announced his resignation on July 21. In a tweet, Spicer said he would stay on in his role until August.

Michael Short

White House Assistant Press Secretary Michael Short resigned on July 25 after Scaramucci informed Politico of his intent to fire him.

“This is the problem with the leaking,” Scaramucci reportedly told reporters. “This is actually a terrible thing. Let’s say I’m firing Michael Short today. The fact that you guys know about it before he does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic.”

Short eventually resigned later in the day, saying it was a “a privilege to serve” Trump.

Reince Priebus

On July 28 Trump announced Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff. "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump tweeted.

"He is a Great American and a Great Leader," Trump wrote. "John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration."

"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

The replacement of Preibus as chief of staff came amid tensions between Priebus and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Anthony Scaramucci

The announcement of Anthony Scaramucci, 53, as the White House communications director on July 21 set into motion a big shakeup in White House staff, resulting in the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus.

But Scaramucci himself lasted only 10 days in the White House. He was reportedly removed at the request of new White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Kelly was sworn in as chief of staff just hours before Scaramucci was removed.

Steve Bannon

On Aug. 18, Steve Bannon was removed from his position as White House chief strategist.

The White House said of Bannon's departure, "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best."

The former Breitbart News chief joined Trump's presidential campaign and was later appointed to a senior adviser role after Trump won the election.

Bannon had become increasingly isolated inside the White House following the John Kelly's appointment as chief of staff, sources inside the White House and outside advisers recently told Fox News.

Following the protests in Charlottesville, Va., Trump said of Bannon at a press conference, “I like him. He’s a good man. He’s not a racist … but we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.”

Sebastian Gorka

On Aug. 25, the White House announced that Sebastian Gorka, Trump's national security aide, has left his post.

White House officials told Fox News that Gorka did not resign, but confirmed he "no longer works” at the White House.

Gorka, a former editor for Breitbart News, joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, but he operated outside of the National Security Council.

Gorka was a controversial figure in Trump’s administration. Democrats accused the former editor of having ties to white supremacist groups and he was a close ally to Bannon.

Last week, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called for Gorka to be fired along with policy adviser Stephen Miller following the white supremacist rally that occurred earlier this month in Charlottesville, Va.