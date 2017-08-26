Democratic campaign arm ratchets up rhetoric by calling three White House advisers 'white nationalists'

The Democratic campaign committee dedicated to electing members to the House is ratcheting up its rhetoric by referring to three White House advisers as “white nationalists.”

In a Saturday tweet, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee took aim at ex-White House advisers Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka as well as senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Referring to Gorka and Bannon’s recent exits, and including a photo of Miller, the DCCC tweeted: “Two white nationalists down. One to go. We can do this.”

All three are populist conservatives who advocate for tougher immigration laws. But none of the three men identify as white nationalists.

Merriam-Webster defines white nationalists as people who “espouse white supremacy and advocate enforced racial segregation.”

The tweet comes as President Trump has faced criticism for not being more forceful in his response to the white supremacy violence in Charlottesville two weeks ago, where a young woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd.

In a speech two days after the violence, Trump said: “Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups.”

EX-TRUMP AIDE SEBASTIAN GORKA IN TALKS TO REJOIN BREITBART

Gorka, who served as a deputy assistant to Trump, departed the White House on Friday, citing his frustration with other staffers. Bannon left a week ago, returning to lead Breitbart News. Gorka suggested it’s likely he too will re-join Breitbart.

Miller, a former top aide to then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, is a top White House policy adviser and speechwriter.

Neither Gorka nor Miller responded to a request for comment on Saturday. The National Republican Congressional Committee also could not immediately be reached.