Army soldiers removed from Pence detail after bringing women back to hotel in Panama

Several Army soldiers have been removed from Vice President Mike Pence’s communications team after being accused of bringing women back to their hotel in Panama, Fox News has confirmed.

"We are aware of the incident and it is currently under investigation,” Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick said Thursday. “We can confirm that the individuals in question have been reassigned back to the Army.”

Pence’s office did not comment on Thursday.

NBC News, which reported the reassignment on Thursday, said the soldiers were caught on video bringing the women into a secure area.

In 2012, the Secret Service was rocked by a scandal when agents preparing for a presidential trip to Colombia were accused of bringing prostitutes back to their hotel rooms.

PENCE'S LATIN AMERICA TRIP FUELS 2020 SPECULATION

According to the Washington Free-Beacon, the four Army soldiers were removed from Panama before Pence arrived in the country on Aug. 17.

"At this time, no evidence of prostitution exists with any of the removed service members," Karen Brazell, the chief of staff to the White House Military Office, told the outlet.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin and Lesa Jansen contributed to this report.