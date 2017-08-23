Trump, McConnell portray themselves as 'united' after rift

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are both trying to portray themselves as united on a political agenda despite their recent rift as Congress prepares to return to Washington.

The public statements on Wednesday came after signs of serious tension: Trump recently said he’s “very disappointed in Mitch,” after McConnell said the president had “excessive expectations” about the legislative process.

But with Congress set to return from the August recess soon – and Republicans hoping to make deals on tax reform, health care and a spending bill – both are signaling that they hope to work with each other on a political agenda.

“President Donald J. Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell remain united on many shared priorities, including middle class tax relief, strengthening the military, constructing a southern border wall, and other important issues,” said Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, in a Wednesday statement.

Sanders said Trump and McConnell will join together for “previously scheduled meetings following the August recess.”

Earlier Wednesday, McConnell insisted he and Trump are “committed” to working together.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we are committed to advancing our shared agenda together and anyone who suggests otherwise is clearly not part of the conversation," McConnell added.

McConnell said he and Trump are working together to pass tax reform and infrastructure legislation, prevent a government default, fund the government, pass defense authorization and appropriations bills, pass health care legislation and “continue our progress” for veterans.

After McConnell’s “excessive expectations” comment earlier this month, Trump fired back at McConnell over the Senate failing to pass legislation repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

"Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!" Trump tweeted.

Trump also irked McConnell for threatening Republican incumbents and calling on him to change Senate rules.

The New York Times reported this week Trump and McConnell had not spoken to each other in several weeks, following a “shouting match” over the telephone earlier this month.

