Trump's first campaign manager joins super PAC backing him

President Donald Trump's first campaign manager is joining a growing outside political effort dedicated to helping him.

Corey Lewandowski will be a senior adviser and spokesman for a super PAC called America First Action.

That group and a related nonprofit aim to boost Trump's legislative agenda and the political candidates the president supports.

Lewandowski led Trump's unexpectedly successful Republican primary campaign. He left the campaign after assaulting a reporter.

Yet Lewandowski and Trump have remained close. The two frequently talk, and Lewandowski occasionally travels with him. That close relationship could prove a challenge for maintaining the necessary legal distance between Trump's already operational re-election campaign and the super PAC.

By law candidates may not direct the spending of an outside group that does not face donation limits.