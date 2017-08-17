Trump accuses Sen. Graham of 'disgusting lie' over Charlottesville response slam

President Trump lashed out early Thursday morning at fellow Republican Lindsey Graham, accusing the South Carolina senator of a “disgusting lie” for saying the president drew a “moral equivalency” between white supremacists and those who protested them in Charlottesville.

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists … and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s reference to the election invoked Graham’s short-lived bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination which Trump ultimately won.

While numerous elected Republicans have criticized Trump for his response to the Charlottesville violence over the weekend, Graham issued a particularly harsh condemnation on Wednesday.

He said: “Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer. I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency.”

Heyer was the counter-protester killed in a car attack Saturday on the sidelines of the white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The president initially took heat for blaming “many sides” for the violence. He then specifically condemned white supremacists and neo-Nazis, only to return to defending his original statement on Tuesday.

In those remarks, Trump said both sides share blame and even suggested some “fine people” attended that rally.

The statements invited a new round of criticism from Republican lawmakers, and accelerated an exodus of business executives from two advisory councils – which Trump, in turn, disbanded as they were coming apart.

Trump hit back at a favorite target later Thursday morning, the media: “The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!” he tweeted.