Liberal boycott backfires; conservative radio host sells out symphony in guest appearance

A left wing attempt to boycott a performance of the Santa Monica Symphony due to a guest appearance by conservative radio host Dennis Prager backfired on Wednesday night; the event was a sellout.

The symphony put on a fundraising concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

Prager served as a guest conductor at the invitation of the orchestra's director.

Prager has made controversial comments in the past, saying that he believes gay marriage would lead to incest, and that children are better off with heterosexual parents.

