Trump decries 'alt-left' in Charlottesville: 'Do they have any semblance of guilt?'

President Trump, responding to criticism that he failed to condemn white supremacist groups forcefully enough after the Charlottesville, Va., protest violence, on Tuesday called out "alt-left" protesters for their actions that same day, asking, "Do they have any semblance of guilt?"

The defiant statements came during a wide-ranging Q&A at Trump Tower in New York a day after he tried to put the issue to rest with a statement condemning white supremacists as "repugnant."

Trump started by defending his initial statement responding to the weekend violence in Charlottesville. While he was criticized for blaming violence on "many sides," Trump said he wanted to make sure he knew the facts before explicitly calling out white supremacists.

“I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct,” Trump told reporters after an announcement on infrastructure. “Not make a quick statement. The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement. But you don’t make statements that direct unless you know the facts.”

But Trump soon went on to criticize the "alt-left" for their role in stoking unrest over the weekend, claiming there's "blame on both sides."

“You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent,” Trump said.

Asked if he was comparing the alt-left to neo-Nazis, Trump said "not all of those people were neo-Nazis."

His comments Tuesday could serve to inflame the controversy over the administration's response, just as it seemed to be settling.

On Saturday, the president delivered a statement condemning the “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” in Charlottesville, Va. after white nationalists upset over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue violently clashed with counter-protesters. One woman died and others were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators.

After facing criticism, including from a number of people in his own party, for his response, the president on Monday specifically condemned “white supremacists” and “neo-Nazis.”

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” the president said Monday.

Trump on Tuesday also weighed in on the renewed push to take down Civil War-era statues across the country.

Alluding to those efforts, the president said Tuesday: “This week it’s Robert E. Lee … I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after … Where does it stop?”

