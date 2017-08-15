Democratic congressman arrested outside White House during rally for illegal immigrants

Rep. Luis Gutierrez was arrested outside the White House on Tuesday during a rally demonstrating support for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Illinois Democrat was taking part in a sit-in on the sidewalk outside 1600 Pennslyvania Avenue — organized to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the initiative’s introduction — at the time of his arrest.

“JUST NOW: @RepGutierrez has just been arrested in front of the White House! #DefendDACA,” immigrant advocacy group United We Dream tweeted.

The group also tweeted that about 25 people were taken into custody during the event, which was also held in support of temporary protected status for illegal immigrants.

The DACA and TBS programs are now both in doubt under the Trump administration.

A representative from Gutierrez’s office confirmed the arrest over Twitter, saying he was “still in U.S. Park Police custody.”

