Curtis wins GOP primary in Utah for House seat

John Curtis, the Provo mayor, won the GOP primary special election Tuesday night and will face off against Democrat Kathie Allen, and third-party candidate Jim Bennett, son of the late GOP Sen. Bob Bennett of Utah, to determine who will fill the House seat vacated by Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Three Republican’s squared off in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District in order to replace Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who abruptly announced his resignation from Congress in June after slowly climbing through the political ranks for his persistent investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Former state lawmaker Chris Herrod received the GOP nomination at GOP’s state party convention, while Provo Mayor John Curtis and Tanner Ainge, the son of the Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, acquired enough signatures to place their names on the ballot.

Curtis, who was endorsed by Utah’s Republican Governor, faced criticism for having once been a Democrat but is now considered the favorite to win the U.S. House seat.

Tanner Ainge, the son of the Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, called Curtis to concede and congratulate him on his victory.

"The numbers were too insurmountable," Ainge’s press aide said.

This is one of seven special elections to take place this year to fill vacant seats in the House and the Senate. Alabama held a special election of its own Tuesday evening as well, to select party nominees to fill the U.S. Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.