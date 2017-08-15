Alabama Senate primary: Polls close

The polls have closed in Alabama, where Republican and Democratic primary voters are choosing nominees Tuesday for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Voting precincts across Alabama closed at 7 p.m. local time.

On the Republican side, Sen. Luther Strange, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks are battling for the two spots in the likely run-off, which will be held Sept. 26 if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.

Strange, the state’s former attorney general and a favorite of the establishment, was temporarily appointed to the seat in April after Sessions joined the Trump administration. He has benefited from an endorsement from President Trump -- and millions spent on his behalf by a super PAC linked to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Moore, a staunch Christian conservative, is beloved by his supporters after he was removed twice from his position on Alabama’s Supreme Court over controversies involving a Ten Commandments bust and later, his orders on gay marriage.

Brooks, a conservative House member who favors strict immigration policies, enjoys the support of conservative grassroots groups and conservative talk radio. He’s been endorsed by Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin and Sean Hannity.

Other Republicans in the race include state Sen. Trip Pittman and Christian Coalition leader Randy Brinson.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee in December. However, Alabama hasn’t elected a Democrat for Senate in more than 20 years.

Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney under the Clinton administration, is perhaps the best-known Democrat and is backed by some national party figures such as former Vice President Joe Biden.

Other candidates include Michael Hansen, the head of an environmental organization who has urged Democrats to fully embrace progressive stances. Robert Kennedy, Jr., a Navy veteran who is unrelated to the famed Massachusetts political dynasty, has urged Democrats to build bridges with Republicans and independents.

The rollicking primary began with Strange's appointment by then-Gov. Robert Bentley, who later resigned in the cloud of a scandal.

While Strange has said he did Bentley no favors, his challengers have taken repeated swipes at him for seeking an appointment from the governor when Strange, as attorney general, was in charge of an investigation.

During the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Brooks supported Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, something his opponents have used against him. A super PAC with ties to McConnell, the Senate Leadership Fund, has been running television ads of Brooks’ past critical comments about Trump.

The Senate Leadership Fund has also run ads against Moore.

Meanwhile, Brooks has been tying Strange to the Republican establishment and McConnell, whom he says he would not vote for as Republican majority leader.

Once party nominees are chosen, the general election will be held Dec. 12 for the Senate seat.

Meanwhile, in Utah, voters are choosing from three GOP candidates in the state’s 3rd Congressional District to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Congress.

