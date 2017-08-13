Virginia Gov. McAuliffe visits Charlottesville churches, day after deadly clashes

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Sunday will visit two Charlottesville churches to speak to congregants following violent clashes this weekend in the city that are connected to three deaths.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam will join McAuliffe at both Sunday services, according to the governor's office.

McAuliffe and Northam are scheduled to visit Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and First Baptist Church.

One person was killed Saturday after being hit by a car, whose driver, police allege, intentionally drove into a crowd.

And two state police officers were killed when their helicopter, which was monitoring the protests, crashed into a field.

