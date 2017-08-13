Virginia Gov. McAuliffe visits Charlottesville churches, day after deadly clashes

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Sunday visited two Charlottesville churches to speak to congregants following violent clashes this weekend in the city that are connected to three deaths.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam was scheduled to join McAuliffe at both Sunday services, according to the governor's office.

McAuliffe visited Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and was scheduled to visit First Baptist Church.

One person was killed Saturday after being hit by a car, whose driver, police allege, intentionally drove into a crowd.

And two state police officers were killed when their helicopter, which was monitoring the protests, crashed into a field.

“To the white supremacists and the neo-Nazis who came to our state

yesterday, there is no place for you here,” McAuliffe said at the Mount Zion church, according to The Los Angeles Times. "Shame on You."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.