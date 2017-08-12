Trump's approval rating up after tough North Korea talk, new poll shows

President Donald Trump’s approval rating jumped to 45 percent in the days following the president suggesting U.S. military action against North Korea, a poll released Friday shows.

Trump’s approval rating increased from 39 percent last week, according to a daily presidential tracking poll by conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports.

The president’s approval rating is now at 37 percent, according to the non-partisan Gallup poll, with a new report scheduled for Monday.

Trump’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama, had an approval rating of 54 percentage at roughly the same point in his presidency.

The Rasmussen poll shows Trump’s approval rating increased after North Korean leader Kim Jung un threatened a missile strike on the nearby island of Guam, a U.S. territory with an American military base. And Trump responded Tuesday by saying that such action would be met with “fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

In the ensuring days, Trump continued the tough talk -- which including saying the United States is “locked and loaded" -- despite calls for him to tone down such rhetoric to avoid a war.

Rasmussen Reports also showed 53 percent of likely voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

The polls are based on phone and online surveys for 500 likely voters a night, and the daily number reflects a three-day rolling average.