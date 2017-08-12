Trump condemns protests in Charlottesville: ‘There is no place for this kind of violence’

President Trump on Saturday condemned the "violence" and "hate" in Charlottesville, Virginia where white nationalists upset over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue are clashing with counter-protesters.

Multiple injuries were reported Saturday afternoon after a car plowed into protesters.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for,” the president tweeted. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

The president also referred to the situation as "sad."

Vice President Mike Pence also weighed in, tweeting: “I stand with @POTUS against hate & violence. U.S is greatest when we join together & oppose those seeking to divide us. #Charlottesville.”

The protesters are gathering for a "pro-white" rally to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park.

VIOLENT CLASHES ERUPT AT ‘UNITE THE RIGHT’ RALLY IN VIRGINIA

Thousands of supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday.

Both Republicans and Democrats released statements Saturday criticizing the protesters.

“The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant,” House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted. “Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry.”

Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

“The acts and rhetoric in #Charlottesville over past 24 hours are unacceptable & must stop. A right to speech is not a right to violence,” McAuliffe said.

Ed Gillespie, the Republican nominee for governor in Virginia, said: “Having a right to spew vile hate does not make it right. It is painful to see these ugly events in Charlottesville last night and today.”

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted: “Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2016, said the white nationalist demonstration “is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred.”

“While this incident is alarming, it is not surprising,” Sanders said in a statement. “Hate crimes and shows of hostility toward minorities have recently been surging.”

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, said the “march and rally in Charlottesville goes against everything the American flag stands for.”

Ronna McDaniel, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, said Saturday the “hate & bigotry on display in #charlottesville is dangerous & cowardly.”

“Free speech may give them the right to do this but also empowers us to unite to loudly speak out against it,” McDaniel tweeted.

Likewise, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez spoke out against the gathering.

“The vile & bigoted display of hate in #Charlottesville has no place in America,” Perez said. “We stand against white supremacy wherever it appears.”

First Lady Melania Trump also called for ending the violence.

“Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville,” Melania Trump tweeted.

Clashes first broke out Friday night after a judge cleared the way for the protest to continue as planned. The unrest prompted Gov. McAuliffe to place National Guard members on standby and encourage Virginians to stay away from the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.