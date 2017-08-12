Republican lawmakers encourage Trump to specifically call out white nationalists

A growing number of Republican lawmakers are urging President Trump to specifically call out the white nationalists involved in the violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.

“Mr. President - we must call evil by its name,” Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted. “These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

Trump didn’t single out the white nationalists when he addressed the unrest on Saturday evening. He blamed “many sides” for the violence.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides – on many sides,” the president said.

Other Republicans in Congress took issue with Trump's remarks.

“Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists,” tweeted Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Another Florida Republican, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, tweeted that

"White supremacists, Neo-Nazis and anti-Semites are the antithesis of our American values. There are no other ‘sides’ to hatred and bigotry.”

"We should call evil by its name," tweeted Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch. "My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home."

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tweeted: "Domestic terror in #Charlottesville must be condemned by every.single.one.of.us . Otherwise hate is simply emboldened."

Speaking at his New Jersey golf club, Trump condemned the “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence” in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists upset over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue violently clashed with counter-protesters.

UVA Medical Center said one person died and 19 others are being treated for injuries after a car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators.

TRUMP CONDEMNS ‘EGREGIOUS DISPLAY OF HATRED, BIGOTRY AND VIOLENCE’

On Saturday evening, a White House aide issued a statement clarifying why the president used the phrase "on many sides.”

“The president was condemning hatred, bigotry and violence from all sources and all sides,” a White House official said. “There was violence between protesters and counter protesters today.”