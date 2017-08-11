Trump says US is 'locked and loaded' amid North Korea threat

President Trump took to Twitter early Friday issuing yet another stark warning to North Korea that the United States’ military was “locked and loaded,” and urged the rogue regime’s dictator to “find another path.”

“Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” the president tweeted Friday morning, amid escalating tensions this week.

Trump’s tweet comes after days of tough rhetoric toward the regime, which has made several threats to the United States amid a new United Nations sanctions package that was passed unanimously last week.

Earlier this week, Trump reacted to reports that North Korea had produced a compact nuclear warhead and warned the country they “will be met with fire and fury” if they carry out an attack. Hours later, state media in North Korea reported that its leaders were seriously considering a plan to fire missiles at Guam.

“Let’s see what he does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before –what will happen in North Korea,” Trump said Thursday, at his property in Bedminster, N.J., in response to Kim Jong Un’s threats to attack the U.S. territory. “It’s not a dare, it’s a statement.”

Trump added: “He has disrespected our country greatly. He has said things that are horrific. And with me, he’s not getting away with it. It’s a whole new ball game.”

The president has faced some criticism in Washington for the tone of his rhetoric against Pyongyang, with lawmakers warning he could needlessly escalate the standoff. But Trump maintained Thursday his words might not have been "tough enough."

The warnings from Trump come as China – North Korea’s primary ally – issued a veiled warning to the U.S.

China’s government, via state media, said it would remain neutral if North Korea attacks the U.S. but would defend its neighbor if the U.S. were to strike first against Kim Jong Un.

Meanwhile, other Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan and Australia, have come out in support of the United States in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.

