Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Trump 'will no longer put up with appeasement' of North Korea

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president, told Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday that the White House "will no longer put up with appeasement" of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

"[North Korea] is an evil, evil regime, as bad as anything we know from the Soviet Union," Gorka told host Sean Hannity. "That nation is a pariah. That nation is in flagrant breach of international laws with regard to nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, but this is when the appeasement ends."

Gorka also echoed Defense Secretary James Mattis' warning to North Korea not to "invite the destruction of its people" with military action.

MATTIS WARNS NORTH KOREA NOT TO INVITE 'DESTRUCTION OF ITS PEOPLE'

"You don’t go to war with America, whoever you are, unless you wish to commit suicide," he said. "We aren’t just a superpower, we are a hyperpower. World history has never seen a nation as powerful as our great nation.

"Therefore," Gorka added, "North Korea needs to understand the blackmail stops, and if you get into an arms race ... with the United States of America, you will lose."