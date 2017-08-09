Trump tweets slam Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

On a day filled with declarations about the threat North Korea poses to the United States, and comments from multiple cabinet secretaries, President Trump shifted his focus back to health care and Capitol Hill, slamming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Twitter.

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?” Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The president’s tweet was seemingly in response to comments McConnell, R-Ky., made in a Rotary Club meeting in his home district earlier this week.

McConnell explained to constituents the “complexity of legislating” in response to questions regarding the lack of a “repeal and replace” of ObamaCare.

TRUMP TARGETS MEMBERS' OWN HEALTH PLANS AFTER OBAMACARE REPEAL FALLS FLAT

“A Congress goes on for two years. Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things [that] need to be done by a certain point,” McConnell said Monday. “Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”

The president has, repeatedly, expressed his discontent with Republicans in both the House and the Senate for their failure to pass a plan to repeal ObamaCare and replace it with a new health care plan. The administration was left without a major legislative win before the August recess, with lawmakers, seemingly, willing to shift their focus from health care to tax reform when they return to Capitol Hill.

And after fighting Republicans tooth-and-nail for years on their repeal and replace message, Democrats have started touting a slew of proposals aimed to improve the ailing health care system.

DEMS SUDDENLY SCRAMBLING TO COME UP WITH OBAMACARE FIX

Some Senate Republicans have welcomed Democrats to the process. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said they needed to “stick with” health care and “end it.”

“The end is going to be sitting down with our colleagues from the other side of the aisle and getting something passed,” Flake said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Senate hearings to discuss health care, in a bipartisan fashion, are set to begin September 4.

