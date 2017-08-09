North Carolina governor expands lawsuit against Republican state officials

Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., says the Republican-controlled legislature is trampling on his authority in his latest legal filing.



Details from Tuesday’s filing, part of a lawsuit filed in May, claims the state legislature has an “appetite for reducing the authority” meant solely for the governor. “The General Assembly introduced numerous bills aimed at diminishing the Governor's and the courts' constitutional authority and taking that authority for itself,” the document reads.



One of the three issues raised in the filing was the governors state budget proposal in which he says republicans targeted his plans for funding education and the environment.



Cooper pushed back against what he says is the General Assembly’s unconstitutional attempt to dictate what the he must include in his proposed budget to fund private school vouchers.



Cooper also challenged other provisions that direct how to spend federal block grants and North Carolina's $87 million initial share of a nationwide emissions settlement with Volkswagen. These funds should be administered by the executive branch, in accordance with either federal law or a federal court, the lawsuit says.



In response to the Cooper’s action, GOP Senate leader Phil Berger said in a statement to Fox News the governor is asking the courts to anoint him as both executive and the legislature.



“We expect the judiciary will see through his thinly-veiled power grab, follow the constitution and dismiss this frivolous lawsuit.”

Cooper’s filing also blasts the GOP for not respecting the “fundamental principles of representative government and the basic guarantees of the North Carolina Constitution.”



This comes eight months after Cooper initially threatened to sue over Republican bills to limit his power. In December confrontations escalated once Cooper won the 2016 election by a narrow margin. Republican lawmakers then aimed to protect the conservative state policies and programs aimed to scale back who Cooper could bring into office and erase his ability to shape statewide elections boards.



Cooper’s office didn’t return comment though his attorney told Fox News they cannot speak further on the governor’s legal filing.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Terace Garnier is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in Columbia, South Carolina. Follow her on twitter: @TeraceGarnier