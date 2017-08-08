Google fires engineer who asserted women not biologically suited for leadership roles

Google fired an employee Monday who wrote an internal memo critical of the company's diversity policy.

James Damore, a Google engineer who wrote the note that went viral over the weekend, accused the company of quashing conservative political opinions and claimed biological differences explain a lack of women in tech and leadership positions.

"At Google, we're regularly told that implicit (unconscious) and explicit biases are holding women back in tech and leadership," Damore wrote in the memo. However, he said, that's "far from the whole story."

Damore confirmed his firing in an email to Bloomberg, saying he had been dismissed for "perpetuating gender stereotypes."

Conservatives criticized Google for firing Damore over something he wrote.

"Diversity = banishing people for thought crimes," wrote Tim Miller, a former spokesman for Jeb Bush, on Twitter.

