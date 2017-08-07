Trump credits 'fake news,' administration wins for strong base

President Trump took to Twitter early Monday suggesting that the “Fake News Russian collusion story” has driven his base “even closer together”— this, while slamming the media and their “fake news polling.”

“The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling),” Trump tweeted, pointing to his campaign-style rallies over the past few weeks. “Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia.”

The president said “fake news” is responsible for the size of his base.

“The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs, Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change!”

He added: “Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!”

The president’s tweetstorm comes just three days into his 17-day “working” vacation at his Bedminster country club in New Jersey while the West Wing undergoes ventilation renovations.

“Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings,” Trump tweeted Monday.

Over the weekend, the president insisted on Twitter that the trip to Bedminster is “not a vacation.”

“Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. Not a vacation — meetings and calls!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

