West Virginia's Democratic governor to announce party change at Trump rally

West Virginia Democratic Gov. Jim Justice plans to announce at a rally Thursday evening with President Trump that he is changing parties, three Republican sources confirmed to Fox News.

Justice is expected to announce he’s becoming a Republican.

Trump earlier in the day had teased the prospect of having a big announcement at his rally in Huntington, W.Va.

The state is a Trump stronghold, and even as the president faces record-low approval ratings nationally, his popularity has largely held in West Virginia.

At least 1,000 supporters lined the streets ahead of the president’s expected appearance, wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and chanting “USA! USA!”

The New York Times first reported that Justice plans to announce his party change.

The rally is set to start shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

