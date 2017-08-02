Jamie McCourt, former Dodgers owner, picked as France ambassador

President Donald Trump is re-shuffling his ambassador picks.

The White House announced Wednesday that Trump has tapped former Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Jamie McCourt to serve as ambassador to France and Monaco.

It's a change from June, when Trump nominated McCourt to serve as ambassador to Belgium. The White House has since withdrawn that nomination.

McCourt is an attorney and the former co-owner, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, according to the White House.

Records show she has also contributed to numerous candidates over the years on both sides of the aisle, including Trump.

The White House and McCourt did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the change.

The Senate must confirm the nomination.