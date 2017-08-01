Green Party's Jill Stein concerned about 'demonization' of North Korea

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has weighed in on North Korea’s ballistic missile tests and has a message for dictator Kim Jong-Un – It’s not you, it’s us.

In a series of media appearances, Stein has come to the defense of the rogue nation insisting they are victims of American propaganda and have been “cornered” into pursuing a nuclear weapons program.

“The demonization of North Korea is part of the run-up to regime change. It’s part of demonizing a government that we then want to exercise regime change on,” Stein said Sunday in an interview on MSNBC.

Taken aback by Stein’s defense of Kim Jong-Un’s aggression, host Alex Witt pointed out it was Pyongyang that had been launching nuclear tests. Stein quickly countered that they were only doing so because the U.S. had nukes first.

"Long before they began their missile tests the U.S. was conducting nuclear bombing runs against North Korea. We actually had nuclear weapons until the end of the Cold War. We actually had nuclear weapons stationed in South Korea,” Stein said.

“So this is very frightening to them,” she said, adding that “they've been basically cornered into feeling like they have to develop a nuclear weapon.”

In a Tuesday interview on the liberal radio show Democracy Now, Stein asserted it was understandable that ”North Korea has felt they need to develop a nuclear weapon to stand a chance” against Western nuclear powers.

“North Korea has [conducted missile tests] in the setting where the U.S. has been doing nuclear bomb mock runs, mock attacks with nuclear weapons for decades and we have a policy of first strike,” Stein said.

Perhaps even more unexpected was Stein’s defense of Russia against charges it tried to meddle in the 2016 elections.

Regarding claims the Russians were behind the hack of the DNC and Clinton campaign, Stein echoed some of President Trump's past comments.

“The evidence is not definitive, it’s circumstantial,” she said.

Further, she argued additional sanctions would "play into Russia’s hand" by allowing Vladimir Putin to play the role of "protector against the evil United States."

“Sanctions are not the solutions to protecting our elections system,” added the 2016 Green Party candidate, whose own connections to Russia have raised questions.

Stein was one of only a few Americans to attend a gala celebrating the 10th anniversary of RT, the Russian-backed television channel.

The other American in attendance? Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who resigned over his alleged ties to Russia.

Responding to criticism on social media, Stein did not back down.

"Both war profiteer parties are screaming that supporting diplomacy is treason. It was the same during the run-up to attacking Iraq & Libya," she tweeted