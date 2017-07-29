Upset about failed ObamaCare votes, Trump calls for changes from Senate Republicans

In the aftermath of the Senate’s failed ObamaCare votes, President Trump on Saturday urged leaders of the GOP-controlled chamber to change the rules to a simple 51-vote majority to pass legislation, saying they are “looking like fools” and calling the 60-vote requirement a “joke.”

The Senate this week tried and failed on several measures to pass legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare, dealing Trump a major loss in his efforts to end the 2010 health care law.

“Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW!,” Trump said in one of his five tweets Saturday morning on the issue. “It is killing the R Party, allows 8 Dems to control country. 200 Bills sit in Senate. A JOKE!”

The Senate has 52 Republican senators and 48 Democrats and independents who vote, or caucus, together.

Several of the measures this week -- including the one Tuesday to begin debate on bills and amendments -- required just 51 votes. However, others, including an amendment from Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz that would have garnered support from the Senate Republican conference’s conservative wing, needed 60 votes and failed.

Trump also tweeted Friday on the topic, after the failed votes.

On Saturday, he tweeted: “Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don't go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time......”

And he tweeted directly at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.: “The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Budget reconciliation is killing R's in Senate. Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME!”