Elaine Duke to become new acting DHS secretary

With the announcement on Friday that Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly would be taking over from Reince Priebus as the White House chief of staff, a vacancy was left at the top of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to the leadership structure of the DHS, the new acting Secretary of Homeland Security is Elaine Duke.

Duke was previously sworn in as the deputy secretary of Homeland Security on April 10 after she was confirmed by the Senate.

JOHN KELLY REPLACES REINCE PRIEBUS AS WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

In her position as deputy secretary, Duke led “all efforts related to the strategic execution of DHS’s vital missions,” according to her DHS biography.

Duke has served in the federal government for almost three decades, according to her biography, most recently as the department’s undersecretary for management from 2008 to 2010.

Before becoming deputy secretary, Duke was the principal of Elaine Duke & Associates, LLC, where she “provided acquisition and business consulting services to large and small businesses.”

The Senate approved Duke for confirmation as deputy secretary by a vote of 85 to 14, according to Newsweek.