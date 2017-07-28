Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce, report says

The wife of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has filed for divorce, the New York Post reported Friday.

The 53-year-old Scaramucci has been married to Deidre Ball, 38, for three years, the newspaper said.

She worked as a vice president of the firm he founded, SkyBridge Capital. The couple have two children together, it said.

The report didn’t say when the divorce papers were filed.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Scaramucci didn’t deny the story but appeared to ask the press not to cover his family.

“Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more,” he said.

A week ago, President Trump announced that Scaramucci, who had been a campaign surrogate, would oversee the entire White House communications operation and report directly to him. White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned in response.

Scaramucci made news this week after being quoted using vulgar language about former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who he had been feuding with.

In a story published by the New Yorker on Thursday evening, he was quoted saying: “Reince is a f---ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

JOHN KELLY REPLACES REINCE PRIEBUS AS WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

It was announced by Trump on Friday that Priebus was leaving the White House.

After publication of the story, Scaramucci didn’t deny the comments.

“I sometimes use colorful language,” he said on Twitter. “I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda.”

Later on Thursday, Scaramucci tweeted that he "made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again."