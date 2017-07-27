Trump administration wants more Iran inspections, sources say

The Trump administration is pushing for inspections of suspicious Iranian military sites in an effort to est the strength of the nuclear deal that President Trump wants to cancel, senior U.S. officials said.

The inspections are part of what is expected to be a more aggressive approach to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. While the Trump administration is looking to police the existing deal more strictly, it is also working to address "serious flaws" in the deal that, if not resolved quickly, will likely lead the president to pull out, according to his aides.

That effort also includes discussions with European countries to negotiate a follow-up agreement to prevent Iran from continuing nuclear development after the deal's restrictions expire in about a decade, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the efforts publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The inspection requests, which Iran would likely resist, could play heavily into Trump's anticipated decision about whether to keep with the deal.

If Iran refuses inspections, Trump would finally have a solid basis to say Iran is breaching the deal, setting up Tehran to take most of the blame if the agreement collapses. If Iran agrees to inspections, those in Trump's administration who want to preserve the deal would be emboldened to argue it's advancing U.S. national security effectively.

The campaign gained fresh urgency this month after a clash within the administration over whether to certify Iran's compliance, which is a requirement every 90 days.

Trump wanted to declare Tehran in violation, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency that monitors compliance said their infractions were minor. After top Cabinet members urged him, Trump agreed at the last-minute to avoid a showdown for another three months--but only with assurances that the U.S. would increase pressure on Iran to test whether the deal is truly capable of addressing its nuclear ambitions and other troublesome activities.

In three months, Trump will face another certification deadline, and it is not clear that the new inspections or any "fixes" to address his concerns will be in place by then. Trump told the Wall Street Journal this week that he expects to say Iran is not complying, setting a high bar for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other aides to persuade him otherwise.

"If it was up to me, I would have had them noncompliant 180 days ago," Trump said.

The administration is lookin to force Iran to let in IAEA inspectors to their military sites where the U.S. intelligence community believes the Islamic Republic may be breaking rules of the deal, several officials said. Access to Iran's military sites was one of the most contentious issues in the 2015 deal, in which Tehran agreed to roll back its nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.

Last week in Vienna, where the IAEA is based, Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon floated the proposal to European members of the Joint Commission that oversees the deal, one official said. Britain, France and Germany joined the U.S., Russia, China and the European Union two years ago in brokering the deal with Iran.

Forcing inspections of new sites in Iran would require the U.S. to enlist the support of the IAEA and a majority of countries in the deal. But the U.S. has seen early resistance over concerns it has yet to produce a "smoking gun" or compelling evidence of illicit activity at a military site that IAEA could use to justify inspections, officials said.

If they fail to uncover evidence of violations, it would undermine the IAEA's credibility and its ability to demand future inspections, raising concerns about a rush toward inspections. Because of that, the U.S. is working to produce foolproof intelligence about illicit activity, officials said. The officials declined to describe the intelligence activities or the Iranian sites the U.S. believes are involved.

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker, R-Tenn., alluded to the strategy during an event the Washington Post hosted on Wednesday. Corker said the U.S. was trying to "radically enforce" the deal by asking for access to "various facilities" in Iran.

"If they don't let us in, boom," Corker said. "You want the breakup of this deal to be about Iran. You don't want it to be about the U.S., because we want our allies with us."

On the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump threatened to rip up the Iran nuclear deal brokered by President Barack Obama. But as president, Trump has yet to take that step, as his administration finishes a broader Iran policy review. The review is expected to be finished in August.

Another major step to attempt to address what Trump has deemed flaws in the deal involved ensuring that Iran can't revert to old behavior once the limitations on its program "sunset" over the next decade-plus. The State Department said Trump has directed his administration to "work with allies to explore options" for delaing with that and other shortcomings. Talks are under wya with the European countries about a supplemental deal, but it is unclear how Iran could be persuaded to sign on.

The deal's provisions for inspections of military facilities, or "undeclared sites," involve a complex process with plenty of opportunities for Iran to stall. Tehran can propose alternatives to on-site inspections, or reject the request all together, which would trigger a 24-day process for the Joint Commission countries to override the rejection, which could drag on for months.

It is unclear whether Iran must allow IAEA inspectors into military sites, or whether Iranians can take their own environmental samples and send the to the IAEA for testing, which was allowed under a side agreement made in 2015 that let Iran use its own experts to inspect the Parchin military site.

If Trump declares Iran in violation of the deal, he could still leave Iran's sanctions relief in place.

American business want the deal to survive so that they can pursue opportunities in Iran. The aviation industry recently signed billions of dollars in contracts to sell passenger planes to Iranian airlines, including a $16.6 billion deal for Boeing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

