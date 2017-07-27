Dolphins ex-cheerleader, prosecutor getting divorced -- and Trump's a factor

An ex-cheerleader and a county prosecutor in Florida are calling it quits -- partly because she's a fan of President Trump, and he isn't.

Dave Aronberg, 46, a Palm Beach County State Attorney, and his wife, Lynn, said in a press release Thursday that she is “amicably” divorcing her husband due to her feeling “increasingly isolated in the marriage.”

That’s due, in part, to the fact that Lynn is a “staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump,” unlike her husband.

Adding to their opposing political positions, children were a concern in the marriage, according to the release, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The 37-year-old former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and public relations consultant said she's getting a $100,000 settlement, including a new BMW and $40,000 in cash.

Dave Aronberg is a former state senator who was elected to his current office in 2012. His spokesman said Aronberg had no comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.